Africa: Afcon U-17 Semis - Four Teams in Race for Two Spots

Ghana-Niger and Guinea-Mali will take place this Wednesday in Gabon.

Semi-final matches of the U-17 African Cup of Nations in Gabon will take place today Wednesday May 24, 2017 in Port-Gentil and Libreville. Four teams will be vying for tickets into the semi-final berth. They are Ghana, Guinea, Mali and Niger. Ghana tops Pool A with seven points followed by Guinea with seven points. The Black Starlets won their first two games beating Cameroon 4-0 and Gabon 5-0. They drew 0-0 with Guinea in their last pool game. The results did not only qualify the Black Starlets for the semi-finals but also earned them a ticket for the World Cup. Guinea joined Ghana in the semi-finals of the Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after a 0-0 draw between both sides in their final match of Group A in Libreville. The point was enough for Guinea to finish as group runners-up and secure a place at the World Cup in India next October. In Group B, defending champions, Mali, crushed Angola 6-0 in the third and final game of the group at the Stade de L'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Libreville. With his victory Mali finished first in the group, booked its ticket to the semi-finals of the competition and qualifies for the World Cup scheduled of this year in India. In the final Group B matches, Niger beat Tanzania 1-0 in a tense encounter in Port-Gentil to finish second in the group, above Tanzania on goal-difference. Niger has equally booked its place in India. Ghana will face Niger in the first semi-final in Port-Gentil on Wednesday May 24, 2017. That will be both sides' last but one game in the tournament. Ghana has not conceded a goal yet in the tournament while Niger has four goals against them. In the second match of the day Guinea will take on Mali in Libreville.