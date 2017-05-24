Tanzania: Boost Bus Rapid Transit to Expedite Dar es Salaam Growth

Photo: Daily News

Commuters Start Paying for DART City Services in Tanzania.

Of the estimated 50,000 vehicles imported to Tanzania annually through the port of the Dar es Salaam Port, some 70 per cent of them remain the country's commercial capital.

That is quite a disproportionate sharing of vehicles, given that this is country of close to 50 million people, with "only" 5 million of them residing in Dar es Salaam.

It is no wonder that despite efforts to upgrade city roads over the years, congestion remains the motorist's worst nightmare. Yet, people keep on buying cars.

Surveys show that many middle income earners spend more on servicing car loans and operating them than they spend on their families' upkeep!

Congestion on Dar es Salaam is not just about increase in cases of stress and road rage; it is also about wastage.

A survey conducted by the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport agency (Dart) shows that traffic jams cost the economy a whopping Sh655 billion per year. That is close to Sh55 billion per month or Sh1.8 billion per day. This is a situation subjecting the economy to a certain slow death.

Ours is a weak economy, that is why the growth of the number of cars, most of which are privately owned, raises the question: why should people with modest incomes buy cars for driving to work?

Besides cases of those who buy cars to give the impression they are people of a high social status, most do it to counter the inconvenience of the shoddy and insufficient public transport system.

To put in check the rise in the number of private vehicles that jam city roads, more should be done to improve our public transport system.

That is why we give thumbs up to the plan by the Dar es Salaam Tanzania Rapid Transport Agency (Dart) to have additional investor to operate another bus rapid system alongside the current monopolist outfit, the Udart.

THE WAY TO CLEANER CITIES

Poor sanitation which frustrates efforts to keep our cities in general clean can be attributed to three things: one, production of industrial and household waste more than are effective sewage disposal systems; two, people's mind-set and three, inadequate waste management.

Dar es Salaam City, for instance, is said to be one of the dirtiest cities in Africa. Even after President John Magufuli's campaign to keep the neighbourhoods clean, heaps of stinking garbage can be seen all over the place.

Although morning hours of the last Saturdays of each month have been dedicated to neighbourhood cleanliness, we are still contending with filth in most parts of our urban areas.

We need to learn how to keep neighbourhoods clean from the Moshi Municipality and the Mwanza City, whose authorities have designed public awareness campaigns and workable cleanliness bylaws to keep their places clean all the time.

We are sure that, what can work in Moshi and Mwanza can work also in Dar es Salaam and in other towns and cities in the country.

What impedes cleanliness in this country, weaver, is lack of political will to invest adequately in our neighbourhoods' clean-up efforts and inadequate waste management. Our leaderships need to act in this score, short of which, we are doomed to living in dirty cities and towns.