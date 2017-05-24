Ethiopia: New Air Route Links South West China, Ethiopia

Chengdu — A direct flight opened Monday between Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

The flight, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, will depart from Chengdu every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a travel time of 9.5 hours.

It is the second direct air route from Chengdu to Africa, also the 100th international and regioanl air route to operate at Chengdu airport.

Ethiopian Airlines has direct air routes to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.