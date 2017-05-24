Nigeria: LASU Appoints Seven New Professors, Promotes 221 Other Staff

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) has approved the promotion of 228 members of staff of the university.

According to a statement by Ademola Adekoya, head of the information unit, on Wednesday, the exercise involved 61 academic staff and 167 non- academic staff.

Mr. Adekoya said seven associate professors were promoted to full professors, 39 senior lectures to associate professors and nine other lecturers to senior lecturers.

"Council approved the promotions of a total of 228 members of staff in its 114th statutory meeting held on May 11.

"The beneficiaries comprised of 61 academic staff and 167 non-academic staff," Mr. Adekoya said.

Adekoya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that all those elevated have received their promotion letters.

He said that some junior staff members of the university were promoted in December 2016. (NAN)