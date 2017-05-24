Gambia: Lawyer Antouman Gaye Poised to Become Prosecutor in NIA 9 Case

The Attorney General (A.G) and Minister of Justice said the criminal trial involving former senior officers of the National Intelligence Agency (N.I.A) would be prosecuted by Lawyer Antouman A.B. Gaye.

He held that this came as a result of current overwhelmed activities and the lack of staff strength to cope with the current demands.

"The Ministry will provide him with all the requisite support and he will be conducting the prosecution under my direction," he said.

The NIA 9 trial yesterday suffered a setback when the state again asked for another adjournment, resulting to an ultimatum by the court.