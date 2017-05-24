Gambia: The Plastic Bag Tension

The arrest of people using plastic bags to sell commodities is confirming the need to use the media to sensistise the people enforcing measures that may be coercive. The people are extremely poor and they use every means to get an income.

Assessment should be made of the impact of using other materials to sell commodities which people resorted to when the plastic bag was banned. The NEA would have gone to the TV or radio to review the alternative measures people initiated to cope with the ban on plastic and determine whether those measures address the needs of the people. Legislation has to deal with a particular problem and should always be subjected to a periodic review to assess impact.

Civic education should be given priority over coercive measures in promoting measures that are in the national interest.

Foroyaa will follow the cases at the Latrikunda market in order to keep the public updated.