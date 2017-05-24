Leonard Tsipa believes the Green Machine have the arsenal to beat Algerian giants USM Alger in their CAF Champions League Group B blockbuster showdown at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon. The match starts at 3pm. The 35-year-old, who was instrumental as CAPS United won the league championship last season, feels there is depth at the Green Machine.

Tsipa is back in the squad after missing the initial knock-out matches when he wasn't registered for the campaign after seeking a move to Tanzania.

"I have been missing in the squad and I am happy for the love shown to me by my coach and team director (Farai Jere). I might have blundered, but I expect to repay back the faith that has been shown in me," he told The Herald.

"I am looking forward to giving 150 percent effort to the team if I am selected to play. I have not been playing, but the truth is we need points for us to progress in the Champions League.

"I am happy with the spirit in the team. Everyone is geared up for the game and we are raring to go. I had a pulled muscle and a groin strain, but my leaders helped me and they have faith in me.

"Chitembwe has been helpful to us. He is like a father in the team and has faith in every one of us and the onus is on us to deliver. I went to DRC when I was not playing and I was given the opportunity to address the players.

"The players at CAPS United are keen to learn and they will be a very good team for the future. The Algerians are a good side they have everything and might be better than us in terms of facilities and financial muscle."

Tsipa said CAPS simply have to win today.

"We have to beat them because football is played on the field and we have to make the best of our backyard. We are going to give our best tomorrow (today) and the better team of the day will win.

"We are not intimidated by the Algerians and I am urging our Zimbabwean fans to come and rally behind us.

"We need their support even when the chips are down. They must come in numbers and support us because we are not only doing this for CAPS United, but for Zimbabwe.

"We have to pray for the Almighty God to be on our side because we badly need the maximum points and I hope that if I play I will score," said Tsipa.