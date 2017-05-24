Zimbabwe: Traffic Cop in Trouble for Supporting Corrupt Boss

Photo: MDC

Zimbabwean police (file photo).

A state witness and subordinate to the fraud accused officer commanding Mbare traffic was Tuesday declared an accomplice after he distanced himself from his statement.

Lot Muzamindo denied ever authoring a statement nailing his boss, Violet Sigauke, 55, who landed in the dock after she extorted $60 bribe to allow free passage of kombis belonging to a bus operator.

In his evidence in chief, Muzamindo confirmed that his boss received the bribe and tried to swallow it after realising that she has been trapped but when he appeared in court to testify Muzamindo said he was coerced to sign a written affidavit by officers at Police General Headquarters.

The state, led by Francesca Mukumbiri, applied to have Muzamindo declared a hostile witness saying she had documentary evidence to prove that the witness was interfered with.

Sigauke's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, then opposed the application saying the witness had made it clear that he did not give the statement freely and voluntarily.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube then ruled that he cannot be named a hostile witness however emphasising that his evidence now has to be treated with caution before he named him an "accomplice witness."

The case was postponed to June 6.

The state is expected to produce evidence that Muzamindo was interfered with.

It is the state's case that Sigauke phoned MamaRu commuter omnibus company's manager, Kudzai Mapako and told him that he was supposed to give her $120 every two weeks for his buses to operate freely in the route she manages.

According to prosecutors, she allegedly phoned Mapako on February 8 and demanded $60.

Mapako reported the case and a trap was authorised. Intelligence officers stationed at PGHQ then proceeded to Mbare police station to execute the trap.

One of Mapako's conductors was given the money after the serial numbers were written down.

Sigauke was arrested after she received the money and upon arrest she tried to swallow the bribe money biting off the arresting details thumb in the process.