Kenya: All Is Set for a Lupita-Rihanna Movie

Photo: MatthewACherry/Twitter

In the picture, Lupita looks posh in her thick-rimmed glasses and bejeweled collared shirt, while Rihanna looks fashionably outlandish in her yellow and red fur coat.

Fans are a powerful lot. They drove Jimmy Gait to tears. The poor chap cried on live TV. And now, through their strong will, they have willed a Lupita - Rihanna buddy movie into existence over a picture the two took together at the Miu Miu fashion show in 2014.

It started with a Tweet. The photo then went viral and one user Whoopherasskourtni tweeted it out joking that in the image "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans."

Many tweets later, where fans made demands for a Lupita-Rihanna movie, Lupita responded with: "I'm down if you are" and things got more interesting when Rihanna tweeted back "I'm in Pit'z (Lupita nickname within celebrity circles)".

Fans look like they eventually got what they asked for.

On Sunday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Netflix had secured a deal for the film concept at the Cannes Film Festival after a dramatic negotiation session. Oscar winner Lupita will co-star with Grammy winner Rihanna in the yet to be named film. It will be directed by Ava Duvernay and written by Issa Rae (From Insecure).