Tanzania: Municipal Council to Handle Land Issues After CDA Was Dissolved, Govt

Dar es Salaam — The government has reiterated that all land issues will be handled by the municipal council after the decision by President John Magufuli to dissolve the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

This was revealed in the Parliament on Wednesday by the Deputy Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Ms Angelina Mabula, during a question and answer session.

She was responding to a question by Ms Felister Bura (Special Seats-CCM). Ms Bura sought to know, who would handle land related issues after CDA was dissolved.