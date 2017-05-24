Tanzania: Sh1.6 Billion to Be Spent On Construction of Steel Plant

Arusha — The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) plans to hand over Sh1.6billion to Kilimanjaro Machine Tools Limited (KMTL) for construction of a steel plant.

This was revealed by the chairperson of the GEPF board of trustees, Ms Joyce Shaidi on Tuesday evening. According to Ms Shaidi, GEPF has decided to disburse the cash to support President John Magufuli's industrialization policy.

Ms Sahidi was speaking to reporters on the sideline of the GEPF annual general meeting, which is held here.

"The construction of a steel plant will increase productivity at KMTL, something that is in line with President Magufuli's industrialization policy," she said.

The GEPF managing Director, Mt Daudi Msangi, said the meeting brought together over 300 participants.