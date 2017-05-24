Tanzania: Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Salutes Simba

Dar es Salaam — Simba SC goalkeeping coach Idd Salim is thrilled with the Msimbazi Reds' performance in the just concluded Vodacom Premier League season.

The Mainland giants finished runners up in the 16-team table with 68 points, similar to champions Young Africans though the later had a superior goal difference.

Superb return

"The season has been great and thanks to God for every single day during our preparations for the league," Salim said yesterday.

"I also appreciate the good support from the club leadership, players and fans for the support we've had."

"It was a superb return for me and to sustain the performance of the goalkeeping department, which has done a great job so far by getting more clean sheets during our games. I feel home here at Simba.

"It's a great club with a massive history both in Tanzania and East Africa in general," noted the Kenyan coach, who is still optimistic that they could be announced champions.

A few weeks ago, Simba appealed to be awarded three points during their match against Kagera Sugar, accusing the latter of fielding a player who had three accumulated yellow cards.

The league board, however, threw away the appeal, but the former Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars coach is still hopeful of a successful appeal to the world soccer governing body, FIFA.

Optimism

"I think we haven't yet lost the league title because we have a genuine case to get our three points, which will take us to 71 points in total and will be the Mainland champions," he said.

"That is why we didn't accept the runners up medals."