Tanzania: Magufuli Makes Changes in Tamisemi Office

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Tixon Nzunda to be the Deputy Permanent Secretary in President's Office Regional Administration and Local governments responsible for education.

Mr Nzuda was the Regional Administrative Secretary for Rukwa Region and is now replacing Mr Bernard Makali who is appointed to take Nzunda's previous post.

Statement from the Presidential Directorate of Communication explained that the appointment will commence immediately. The appointment was announced on Tuesday.