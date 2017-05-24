24 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Makes Changes in Tamisemi Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Tixon Nzunda to be the Deputy Permanent Secretary in President's Office Regional Administration and Local governments responsible for education.

Mr Nzuda was the Regional Administrative Secretary for Rukwa Region and is now replacing Mr Bernard Makali who is appointed to take Nzunda's previous post.

Statement from the Presidential Directorate of Communication explained that the appointment will commence immediately. The appointment was announced on Tuesday.

Tanzania

The Quiet Impact of Magufuli in Burundi

The long wait for the big news - the anticipated breakthrough perhaps - on the divisive trade deal between the East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.