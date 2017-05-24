24 May 2017

Uganda: Iron Bar Hit Men Terrorise Gulu, Kill Town Clerk

Photo: Illustrations by Cosmos Arinitwe /Daily Monitor
An illustration showing criminal machete-wielding gangs attacking residents at night.
By Julius Ocungi

Gulu — One person has been killed while seven others sustained severe injuries after being attacked by suspected iron bar hit men in Gulu Municipality on separate occasions, according to police reports.

The latest incident on Tuesday morning left Gulu Municipality Deputy Town Clerk John Oola, 42, dead after being hit on the head by suspected iron bar hit men near Bright valley nursery school in Bar Dege Division, Gulu Municipality.

In the same area, Mr Justin Oloya, a resident of Kanyangoga A ward in Bar-dege Division, was also attacked on Sunday morning by unidentified thugs around Pentagon Bar as he returned home from a night out. He was rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police said several cases have been registered within Bar-dege Division.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa Region Police Spokesperson, said Oola was attacked by unknown people about 100 metres from where he had dropped off a female friend.

"Our officers rushed to the crime scene after being alerted but found Mr Oola's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. The assailants had also taken off from the scene," Mr Okema said.

He said the deceased was dragged out of his Mitsubishi car registration CE 020K, before being hit to death by the assailants.

"Our scene of crime officers visited the murder spot; they have picked blood samples and finger prints on the car for further investigation. We shall dig deeper to ascertain the motive of the killings and those behind it," Mr Okema said.

He said the police have detained Ms Alice Kipwola, whom the deceased dropped off at her home for questioning.

Mr Okema said cases of attacks are on the rise after months of the Municipality being peaceful.

He said those behind the renewed wave of crimes in the Municipality could be some of the of the 40 suspects released by the Grade One Magistrate Court recently.

Mr Patrick Lumumba, the Bar-dege Division chairperson, could not be reached for a comment, but his Pece Division counterpart, Mr Kelly Komakech, blamed the Judiciary for the waves of crimes.

Recent attacks

Late last month, the Gulu High Court Circuit State Attorney Paul Wepondi cheated death with severe head injuries after being hit by suspected iron bar hit men while returning to his home from overnight prayers.

The same morning, Mr Robert Onekalit, a clinical officer in charge of Labongali Health Centre III in Amuru Sub-county, Amuru District, was also hit by suspected iron bar hit men.

