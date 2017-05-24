Uganda: Luweero Referral Health Facility Runs Out of Blood for Transfusion

Luweero — Authorities at Kasana Health Centre IV in Luweero District have halted major theatre operations due to shortage of blood for transfusion at the facility.

Dr Sinani Mabuya, the Acting in charge of the facility on Tuesday told this reporter that the facility which receives more than 500 patients and conducts theatre operations for deliveries has for the past three weeks not had blood for transfusion forcing the medical personnel to make referrals for major operations.

" The policy of sourcing for blood from sister health facilities has proved to be costly because even these facilities do not have enough blood. Our condition is made worse because we have a Sickle cell clinic with most of the blood going to the sickle cell patients. We resolved to make referrals for major operations to avoid taking risks at the facility," Dr Mabuya said in an interview.

Luweero District Acting District Health Officer Dr Innocent Nkonwa acknowledged the problem which he said is being addressed by the relevant departments to ensure that the facility gets blood for transfusion.

"Kasana Health Centre is a busy facility serving a big population. We are working on this problem," Dr Nkonwa said on Tuesday.

Kasana Health Centre IV is the referral government facility in Luweero District located on the Kampala- Highway with an average patient turn up of 7,000 every month, according to the available data at the facility. The Health Centre receives about 6 accident victims per week due its strategic location on a busy highway while the average number of mothers who deliver at the facility each day is nine according to the health centre management.