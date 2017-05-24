Uganda: Government to Stop Funding Poorly Performing Health Centres

Rukungiri — The government will stop funding health centres that perform poorly in service delivery, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, has said.

Speaking at the launch of a newly constructed psychiatric ward at Kisiizi Hospital in Nyakishenyi Sub-county, Rukungiri District last week, Dr Atwiine said the move is part of the resolutions by the ministry under a newly designed result-based financing programme, following continued public outcry on poor delivery of services to communities.

"As Ministry of Health, we have agreed that we start funding health centres basing on the results they score at the end of every quarter. So health centres with poor results will have their quarterly funds chopped and added to those that are doing good work," she said.

"What do these hospitals do with the money we give to them? Instead let us channel it (money) to those that can render services to our people," Dr Atwiine added.

However, health workers have criticised the decision, blaming the government for poor delivery of services at healthcentres.

Sr Can Florence Katunguuka, the assistant district health officer in charge of immunisation, attributed poor performance of health centres to failure by the government to release funds in time and desired quantity.

"As always, we have had delays in receiving funds and drugs from the government. Our health facilities would be performing if the government considered quick release and delivery of items," she said.

Kisiizi Hospital is currently looking after 24 patients under intensive psychiatric management, according to the senior administrator, Mr Moses Mugume.

"We used to refer these patients to Butabika because we didn't have an isolated ward to accommodate them, but now that we have commissioned one, we are going to ensure that we have a large stock of drugs although they are expensive for such a poor community," Mr Mugume said.