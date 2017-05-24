Kenya: Actor Loses Wife During Child Birth

A Kenyan actor based in Mombasa is mourning the loss of his wife during child birth on Monday at Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa.

Dan Kinyajui better known as Dan Sonko over the weekend had rushed his wife Druscillah Walowe Mngoda to hospital to deliver their second born child.

But things took an unexpected turn after Druscillah developed complications causing her to undergo an Emergency Caesarean Section.

While the new born baby, Darrell, was delivered safely, the mother slipped into a coma and remained in that condition until Tuesday when she lost the fight.

Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to grieve with him.