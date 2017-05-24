24 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Actor Loses Wife During Child Birth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dan Kinyanjui/Facebook
Dan Kinyanjui.

A Kenyan actor based in Mombasa is mourning the loss of his wife during child birth on Monday at Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa.

Dan Kinyajui better known as Dan Sonko over the weekend had rushed his wife Druscillah Walowe Mngoda to hospital to deliver their second born child.

But things took an unexpected turn after Druscillah developed complications causing her to undergo an Emergency Caesarean Section.

While the new born baby, Darrell, was delivered safely, the mother slipped into a coma and remained in that condition until Tuesday when she lost the fight.

Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to grieve with him.

Kenya

Rights Activists Want Joho, Waiguru, 18 Others Out Of Polls

Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.