Kenya: Caroline Mutoko Lectures Uhuru and He Hears Her

Media personality Caroline Mutoko on Tuesday lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta on the dos and don’ts ahead of the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway.

Mutoko, through her YouTube channel, went ham on a booklet produced by Kenya Railways to highlight the features of the SGR and the termini on the route ahead of the official launch.

She trashed the booklet as substandard and urged President Kenyatta to order for a rework it before the launch. </ p > < p > In her opinion, photos published in the booklet were grainy and of poor quality.

She also urged the President to ensure the team in charge finds a fancy name for the train, stating that SGR would never be easy on the mouth.

Mutoko further urged the team to ensure the people who accompany President Kenyatta for the maiden journey are avid social media users who will document everything online.

The former radio presenter’s video was tweeted dozens of times as users tagged State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi to work on the recommendations.

Itumbi replied soon after, stating that the President had received Mutoko’s message.