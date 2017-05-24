24 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Caroline Mutoko Lectures Uhuru and He Hears Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Caroline Mutoko/Facebook
Caroline Mutoko.

Media personality Caroline Mutoko on Tuesday lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta on the dos and don’ts ahead of the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway.

Mutoko, through her YouTube channel, went ham on a booklet produced by Kenya Railways to highlight the features of the SGR  and the termini on the route ahead of the official launch.

She trashed the booklet as substandard and urged President Kenyatta to order for a rework it before the launch. </ p > < p > In her opinion, photos published in the booklet were grainy and of poor quality.

She also urged the President to ensure the team in charge finds a fancy name for the train, stating that SGR would never be easy on the mouth.

Mutoko further urged the team to ensure the people who accompany  President Kenyatta for the maiden journey are avid social media users who will document everything online.

The former radio presenter’s video was tweeted dozens of times as users tagged State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi to work on the recommendations.

Itumbi replied soon after, stating that the President had received Mutoko’s message.

Kenya

Rights Activists Want Joho, Waiguru, 18 Others Out Of Polls

Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.