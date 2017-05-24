Sudan: National Prime Minister Affirms Sudan Readiness to Boost Joint Arab Work

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined Sudan readiness to work for boosting the joint Arab work ina way that serves interests of the Arab and Islamic nation.

He indicated during his meeting with Arab Ambassadors accredited to Khartoum in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, to Sudan keenness to provide all facilitations and necessary guarantees for Arab investors by way that pushes initiative of President of the Republic on Arab Food Security forward.

The National Prime Minister said the formation of national accord government was a difficult matter but became easy thanks to resolve and cooperation of parties of national dialogue and spirit of responsibility that prevailed formation of the government which includes 26 components of parties, movements and civil society forces.

He stressed importance of tightening coordination between the government and legislative councils within framework of implementation of outcome of national dialogue so as to enter a new stage of responsibility and with a high national solidarity.

The First Vice-President of the Republic has reiterated that Sudan has overcome many political and economic impediments and problems of wars and now working for promoting peace in Darfur through reconciliations, compensations, resettlement of displaced people.

On the Two Areas, the National Prime Minister said 70 percent of obstacles had been overcome and the remaining needs strong will from movements to continue negotiation to reach peace in the country.

He disclosed that the national document covered the all national issues and that it would be the genuine guarantee for stability of Sudan and be a guideline for all governments to come ,wherever their components and trends.