24 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Prime Minister Affirms Sudan Readiness to Boost Joint Arab Work

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined Sudan readiness to work for boosting the joint Arab work ina way that serves interests of the Arab and Islamic nation.

He indicated during his meeting with Arab Ambassadors accredited to Khartoum in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, to Sudan keenness to provide all facilitations and necessary guarantees for Arab investors by way that pushes initiative of President of the Republic on Arab Food Security forward.

The National Prime Minister said the formation of national accord government was a difficult matter but became easy thanks to resolve and cooperation of parties of national dialogue and spirit of responsibility that prevailed formation of the government which includes 26 components of parties, movements and civil society forces.

He stressed importance of tightening coordination between the government and legislative councils within framework of implementation of outcome of national dialogue so as to enter a new stage of responsibility and with a high national solidarity.

The First Vice-President of the Republic has reiterated that Sudan has overcome many political and economic impediments and problems of wars and now working for promoting peace in Darfur through reconciliations, compensations, resettlement of displaced people.

On the Two Areas, the National Prime Minister said 70 percent of obstacles had been overcome and the remaining needs strong will from movements to continue negotiation to reach peace in the country.

He disclosed that the national document covered the all national issues and that it would be the genuine guarantee for stability of Sudan and be a guideline for all governments to come ,wherever their components and trends.

Sudan

Port Sudan Students Expelled, Suspended, Fined for Sit-in

On Tuesday the administration of the Red Sea University in Port Sudan issued decisions of final and temporary dismissal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.