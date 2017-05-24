Sudan: North Darfur State's Workers Trade Union Hails Victories Achieved By Armed Forces and RSF

Al-Fasher — The Workers Trade Union of North Darfur State has highly commended victories scored by the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over rebels and mercenaries during the past days , an attempt that aimed to get Darfur back to court of war after state of peace and stability the region experienced during the past period.

Chairman of the Union, Dr Hafiz Abdul-Rahman Bushara said in a statement to SUNA, that the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces defeated in, a short time, rebels in two battles in North and East Darfur States.

He affirmed the State workers support to the Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces and all security organs working for maintain security and stability in the Country.

Dr Hafiz called for unity of rank and abandonment of differences.