24 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: North Darfur State's Workers Trade Union Hails Victories Achieved By Armed Forces and RSF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Fasher — The Workers Trade Union of North Darfur State has highly commended victories scored by the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over rebels and mercenaries during the past days , an attempt that aimed to get Darfur back to court of war after state of peace and stability the region experienced during the past period.

Chairman of the Union, Dr Hafiz Abdul-Rahman Bushara said in a statement to SUNA, that the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces defeated in, a short time, rebels in two battles in North and East Darfur States.

He affirmed the State workers support to the Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces and all security organs working for maintain security and stability in the Country.

Dr Hafiz called for unity of rank and abandonment of differences.

Sudan

Port Sudan Students Expelled, Suspended, Fined for Sit-in

On Tuesday the administration of the Red Sea University in Port Sudan issued decisions of final and temporary dismissal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.