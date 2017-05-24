Namibia: Cricket Namibia Refutes Allegations

CRICKET Namibia on Tuesday issued a statement signed by its CEO Donovan Zealand, countering recent allegations of favouritism and nepotism and rejecting the allegations as unfounded and untrue.

Regarding Norbert Manyande's dismissal as the national under-19 cricket coach, Zealand said Manyande wasn't fired and he was still receiving a salary from CN, while a severance package was being negotiated between the two parties.

He said that CN had received numerous complaints about Manyande's conduct and relations with both parents and players.

"Due to complaints and unhappiness surrounding Manyande's conduct, professional advice was obtained from experienced consultants. Thereafter, the issues were discussed in depth by the board, and the advice received was properly considered. It was unanimously agreed that it would be in the best interest of cricket in Namibia for Manyande to no longer be involved in coaching the under-19 national team," he stated.

He said CN decided not to advertise the post as "suitable candidates within the current national coaching structures" were able to fulfil the role previously fulfilled by Manyande.

"No coach is irreplaceable and appointed for life. The restructuring of coaching and other personnel within any sporting organisation is inevitable, normal practice, and done with the discretion of the organisation whilst having the best interest of the sport at heart," he noted.

Regarding Gareth Cloete's resignation as the national women's coach, Zealand said Cloete resigned for personal reasons.

"Although there were some differences of opinion with some individuals, which is normal in any organisation, he indicated that it would be in the best interest of cricket if he stepped aside. Although his decision is regrettable and the timing thereof unfortunate, one needs to respect an individual's decision," he added.

He said it was also not true that Clint Henry had been sacked as CN's physiotherapist, and that he was indeed still in CN's employ.

"Henry's appointment as physiotherapist and fitness and conditioning consultant was on condition that he be granted a two-year work visa and be registered with the Health Professions Council of Namibia (HPCNA) as a practising physiotherapist. Henry's visa has been approved, and he will be evaluated by the HPCNA shortly. Therefore, he is still in the employ of Cricket Namibia."

Zealand further said allegations of nepotism levelled against the board of CN were "unfounded, cheap, slanderous and malicious, to say the least".

He said board members were elected democratically, and were representative of the broader community, and anyone who wanted to effect change could do so through democratic processes.

Regarding the alleged lack of cricket development in Namibia, he said it was not the case, and that it was unfair to make baseless assertions and allegations that nothing had been done to develop the game.

According to Zealand, CN hosted a development tournament from 24 to 26 March in which teams from Outjo, Walvis Bay and Windhoek participated. Also, CN hosted the first western and northern suburbs' development league, where eight teams from schools in Katutura and Khomasdal participated. Besides that, softball cricket was extended to Outjo, Rundu, Oshakati and Nkurenkuru during 2017, while coaching, umpiring and scoring courses have been conducted at Walvis Bay, Outjo, Rundu, Oshakati, Nkurenkuru, Martiental and Oranjemund.

He said some of the allegations were defamatory, but that it was not in CN's nature to entertain anonymous letters.

"Cricket Namibia remains an open and transparent organisation, and has always been open to criticism. Our door remains open to discuss issues of mutual concern that are in the best interest of the development of the game, and we invite the author of the letter to contact CN and arrange a meeting with the board to address the concerns he raised," Zealand said.