Four Harare City councillors were Wednesday arraigned before the courts on allegations of fraudulently awarding sewer rehabilitation tenders to two unregistered companies without following procedures.

The four, Wilton Janjazi, Urayayi Mangwiro, Masiye Kapare and Paula Macharangwanda, appeared before magistrate Barbra Chimboza.

They were charged together with former Harare treasurer, Misheck Mubvumbi, 64, who is the first accused in the case.

They were released on $400 bail each with stringent reporting conditions and will be back in court on June 22.

According to the state, sometime in 201, city of Harare embarked on a programme of rehabilitating its Firle and Crowbrough sewer plants.

Court heard these projects were led by former town clerk, Tendai Mahachi, Simon Takawira Muserere and Christopher Magwenzi Zvogbo, who are already on remand.

Mubvumbi was to ensure the availability of funds for the projects while his accomplices were members of the procurement board.

During the period of the commission of the crime, the city was governed by the Urban councils Act which set out tender procedures to be followed in the procurement of goods and services.

The accused, acting in connivance, circumvented council tender procedures in order to smuggle in an unregistered company, Energy Resources Africa Consortium (Erac) for the award of the rehabilitation contract.

They allegedly came up with an un-priced bill of quantities for the project and corruptly neglected to request bidders to submit documents required in all tenders.

They then handpicked Erac and Sidal Engineering companies, which had no capacity to bid for the project.

The city council was prejudiced of $18, 121, 125.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the state.