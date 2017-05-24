Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu with his supporters.

Zambians have overwhelmingly rejected an attempt by the government to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

Government spent K2 million to get the views of citizens 93.3% of whom have rejected the proposal.

Ministry of Justice has announced that the opinion sampling undertaken by the Government reveals that the majority of Zambia's wish to remain in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Following a resolution by the African Union (AU) Summit to urge member states to pull out of the international court, President Edgar Lungu announced that Cabinet would seek the views of Zambians before the decision was made.

Ministry of Justice states that most stakeholders and Zambian people have indicated that the country should continue to a member of the International Crime Court ICC.

The results released by the Ministry of Justice shows that about 93.3% of those consulted affirmed that Zambia should continue to be part of the ICC.

Zambian government decided to consult people whether Zambia should leave the ICC or not after the African Union AU asked all African Countries who are members of ICC to withdrew their membership.