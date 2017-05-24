Mauritius: Workshop Focuses On Geospatial Data and Open Mapping Techniques

press release

A three-day workshop on Geospatial data, an initiative of the Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation in collaboration with the World Bank and the University of Mauritius, aiming to train participants on Open mapping techniques kicked off this morning at Cybertower 1 in Ebène.

During the workshop, participants will be able to connect to a broader mapping community and also organise a mapathon, to give visibility to local landmarks in Mauritius.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, highlighted that Geospatial data, which is a subset of Open data, will allow individuals to view data on interactive maps with authoritative data on which stakeholders can depend. Geographical Information Systems, he added, have the potential to unlock the true value of Open data.

Through the use of Open data, many sectors can be digitally transformed with innovative use of Geospatial data and development of applications around released datasets by Government, stated Minister Sawmynaden. On this score, he pointed out that with the implementation of the Open data portal, Government will bring together geospatial applications and services for use by agencies and the public.

Geospatial data that are available online and at anytime should be the norm nowadays, Minister Sawmynaden underlined, adding that online mapping applications can be built to communicate Government data in easy-to-understand format. He further stated that Government wants to give opportunities to youngsters to develop applications around open datasets that will be released by Government.

According to him, a geographical perspective of Government data can be more engaging to the public as it will help to visualise issues more readily and improve transparency. With this perspective, Government will be able to share and convey its intentions, allowing better citizen response and participation, he added.

The Minister also underlined that environmental data when integrated with other data sources can create extensive value and build comprehensive view of the environmental factors, which can impact on citizens. Data overlaid on maps, he pointed out, can also include data on broadband quality and availability, infrastructure, buildings, land management, vegetation, utilities, water, habitation, roads, boundaries amongst others.

With regards to the mapathon organised during the workshop, Minister Sawmynaden stated that Government will hold other mapathons to provide opportunities to the public to come up with improvements to maps of their vicinities.