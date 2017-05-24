24 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Bible School in Court for Breach of Contract

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mike Makasa

THE Mapepi Bible College has been sued by Megasafe Wares and Logistics Company for breach of contract.

The tertiary institution, situated in Chilanga, is said to have approached the plaintiff and requested to be supplied with various hardware and building materials amounting to K349,650 between December 2016 and April 2017.

The plaintiff said it had made several promises and undertakings regarding payment of the accrued debt, but the defendant has to date not honoured it's promises.

Megasafe Wares and Logistics, through Martin Mbangu, disclosed that in the terms of agreement, the defendant had failed, refused or neglected to settle its indebtedness to the plaintiff, despite

according repeated extensions and pleas for it to settle the debt.

"That by virtue of the defendant's failure to settle the claimed sum, they have breached the contract entered into by the parties to the detriment of the plaintiff who has suffered loss, damages and

inconveniences," read the statement of claim.

The plaintiff is now demanding for the immediate payment of K349,650, being money owed by the defendant for various goods supplied plus interest at the current bank lending rate. The logistics company is further demanding for damages for breach of contract caused by the defendant's actions, inconvenience and other incidental costs associated with the transaction.

Zambia

93% Reject Attempt to Withdraw From ICC - Report

Zambians have overwhelmingly rejected an attempt by the government to withdraw from the International Criminal Court. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.