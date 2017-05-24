Zambia: Bible School in Court for Breach of Contract

THE Mapepi Bible College has been sued by Megasafe Wares and Logistics Company for breach of contract.

The tertiary institution, situated in Chilanga, is said to have approached the plaintiff and requested to be supplied with various hardware and building materials amounting to K349,650 between December 2016 and April 2017.

The plaintiff said it had made several promises and undertakings regarding payment of the accrued debt, but the defendant has to date not honoured it's promises.

Megasafe Wares and Logistics, through Martin Mbangu, disclosed that in the terms of agreement, the defendant had failed, refused or neglected to settle its indebtedness to the plaintiff, despite

according repeated extensions and pleas for it to settle the debt.

"That by virtue of the defendant's failure to settle the claimed sum, they have breached the contract entered into by the parties to the detriment of the plaintiff who has suffered loss, damages and

inconveniences," read the statement of claim.

The plaintiff is now demanding for the immediate payment of K349,650, being money owed by the defendant for various goods supplied plus interest at the current bank lending rate. The logistics company is further demanding for damages for breach of contract caused by the defendant's actions, inconvenience and other incidental costs associated with the transaction.