Zimbabwe: NetOne Provides One-Fi for Media

Leading mobile services network provider NetOne have once again proved they are key stakeholders for football by partnering the media to provide a Wi-Fi platform for local and visiting journalists, who will cover this afternoon's Champions League showdown between CAPS United and USM Alger. NetOne will provide the services using their latest product, launched three weeks ago, the One-Fi, which has followed on the heels of the popular One Fusion.

CAPS United, seeking their first win of the group stage will host the Algerian giants at the National Sports Stadium.

Just like all the group stage games of the Champions League, the CAPS United against USM Alger tie, which is a potential thriller, has enticed huge interest from within and outside Zimbabwe.

USM Alger have also been accompanied by a battalion of Algerian journalists, who were part of the 51-member delegation that flew into the country last Sunday night.

NetOne public relations and special projects executive George Manyaya revealed that they would install ONE-Fi gadgets to be used by all sports media covering the match.

Manyaya said they had noted the need to have Zimbabwe's football landscape matching the international standards by providing Wi-Fi services at the National Sports Stadium.

"We have observed international best practices whereby the media both print and electronic will be live throughout matches and as the leading network provider in Zimbabwe, we saw it fit to go hand in glove with one of our key stakeholders which is the media.

"We are providing one of our best selling products which we launched early this month called ONE-Fi which has the capacity to connect 32 people in the radius of 100 metres.

"We have seen universities and churches make use of this product and decided to introduce it at football matches which also attract numbers.

"We have always partnered football and this match is a national match. We know that because of work commitments some people will not be able to attend the match, but because of One-Fi our media colleagues will be providing match updates to the nation and beyond," Manyaya said.

He said they were also happy to see their partnership with the media catering for audiences outside of the country's borders while supporters around the stadium will also benefit from increased networks capacity on NetOne's other platforms.

"We are pleased that stories and images will be filed at the stadium unlike in the past where they would have to wait to rush back to their respective offices soon after the match.

"We have also increased network capacity at the stadium by adding Channel Element resources because we have noticed that soccer fans are migrating to NetOne hence they need easy and affordable access to communication solutions as they watch their football.

"NetOne also provided a line and One Fusion recharge to the CAF general co-ordinator for the match Mr Kabelo Bosilong which he will use during his stay in Zimbabwe," Manyaya said.

ZIFA communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela, who was on hand as NetOne experts conducted a test run at the match venue yesterday, welcomed the move by the mobile company.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to thank NetOne for helping the sports media and football.

"Sports journalism has undergone a revolution and it now demands embracing new media in the digital era. We are optimistic that this partnership with the media will also cover our upcoming 2019 Total African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia next month and our future international matches.

"The media and football are inseparable partners and we thank NetOne for this kind gesture and cementing our relationship with the media," Gwesela said.

CAPS United have virtually been impregnable at home.

Renowned fitness guru Thompson "Rubberman" Matenda yesterday also backed CAPS United to overcome USM Alger.

"CAPS United are playing for every Zimbabwean tomorrow and we will throw our full weight behind them.

"I think they have the talent to beat the teams in their group especially at home where they play well. I have told coach Chitembwe that I believe he has the material and I think the challenge is actually on the players to show their character in such matches," Matenda said.