23 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Archbishop Ziyaye Celebrates 25 Years of Episcopate

By Grace Kapatuka

Archbishop Tarcisious Ziyaye of Lilongwe on Tuesday celebrated his silver jubilee of episcopate with a call to catholic faithful to continue serving the Lord with love and dedication.

Celebrating the mass at Poor Claire's Monastery, Archbishop Ziyaye thanked God for making it possible for him to reach 25 years serving as Bishop.

He also asked the catholic faithful in the country to continue serving the church with love and dedication so that the church continues to grow.

As part of the celebrations marking the day, catholic faithful from Lilongwe Archdiocese joined the Archbishop in thanks giving mass which started at 6:30 AM on 23rd May, 2017.

Ziyaye was consecrated Bishop on 23rd May 1992 in Dedza, by Late Bishop of Dedza Diocese Cornelius Chitsulo.

He was appointed Archbishop of Lilongwe on July 3, 2013 and took over from retired Archbishop Remi Ste -Marie who retired in the same year.

Ziyaye also served as Auxiliary Bishop for Dedza Diocese in 1991 before he was ordained Bishop in 1992.

In 1993, he was appointed Coadjutor Bishop of Lilongwe and succeeded the then Bishop of the diocese before going to Blantyre Archdiocese in July 2001 where he served for 12 years before returning to Lilongwe in 2013.

He was ordained priest on August 14, 1977.

