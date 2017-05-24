Zimbabwe: Chevrons Game Among the Best

A TWENTY20 International thriller between Zimbabwe and Australia, which the Chevrons won by 19 runs, has been listed as one of the best matches in this version of the game. Cricinfo listed a number of matches which they considered some of the best Twenty20 International matches played in the history of the tournament.

And Zimbabwe's win over Australia made the list. Even though it was not among the top five, Cricinfo said it was worth mentioning.

"Australia scored 138 for 9 and Zimbabwe overhauled this total off the penultimate ball. The MSI distribution, however, favoured Australia, who had 40 chances of winning against Zimbabwe's 19," Cricinfo said.

Zimbabwe's next test opponents Sri Lanka's game against New Zealand was also mentioned.

"It was all Sri Lanka up to the 15th over in the second innings. Slowly New Zealand fought back. In the last over, Sri Lanka needed five off two balls.

"They scored a four but the run-out of Lahiru Thirimanne meant that the match ended in a pulsating tie. Sri Lanka, however, won the eliminator. The MSI distribution heavily favoured Sri Lanka (51-10) and the WTC count was 10.

"Zimbabwe (also) scored 175. Pakistan were on pace for the win but the required rate of nine and the fall of wickets at the end kept Zimbabwe in the hunt.

"Twelve were needed off the last over but a six off the first ball clinched the match for Pakistan. The MSI distribution was 31-28 in favour of Pakistan and there were 16 WTCs."

The Chevrons also featured in the list of the best comebacks.

"In the history of T20Is, there is only one match in which the winning (chasing) team never had a single MSI value exceeding 50.

"In other words, they never looked like winning, even before the final ball was bowled. This was (the one) between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2015.

"Chasing a moderate 136, Zimbabwe were struggling at 52 for 5 at the end of the tenth over. The required rate kept climbing and 18 were needed off five balls and later, six from two. Bangladesh were still favourites but a Neville Madziva six sealed Zimbabwe's sensational win.

"A World T20 semi-final, Pakistan put up 191 and Australia were in dire straits with 125 needed off ten overs.

"The required rate almost never went below 12 and it wasn't until the penultimate delivery of the match that the pendulum swung. Mike Hussey's three sixes and a four in the last over won a remarkable match where the MSI tally was 2-60."