Malawi's integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has donatedK2.4 million to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in support of the seventh Annual General Meeting and conference for Commonwealth heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa slated for May 29 to June 2, 2017 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM's Chief Officer-Consumer Services Daniel Makata said TNM as listed company (Plc) is up to date in terms of governance and transparency therefore supports efforts by ACB to achieve the same.

"As a truly Malawian company we always support initiatives that have direct impact to the people and we felt obliged to contribute to this conference because of its significance to the nation. This is the first time for the country to host this high level meeting and TNM believes that Malawi will benefit greatly from the gathering," said Makata.

Makata said TNM appreciates and values the significant role that ACB plays in eliminating corruption in all its forms in order to enhance the socio-economic

"The importance of ACB in eliminating corruption in all its forms in order to enhance the socio-economic and well-being of all the people of Malawi cannot be overemphasized and TNM believes that the gatherings such as these provide a platform for professionals to share ideas on how to strengthen its operations," he said.

In his remarks ACB Director Lucas Kondowe thanked TNM for the gesture.

"The fight against corruption requires collective efforts amongst all stakeholders including private sector like TNM," said Kondowe.

The conference is expected to attract delegates from Commonwealth countries such as Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Cameroon and the host Malawi.

The conference will be held under theme Coordinating National Anti-Corruption Action in Commonwealth Africa