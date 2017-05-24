Liberia's Custom Brokers Association Suspends Two Members Link to Defrauding Govt

Monrovia — The National Custom Brokers Association of Liberia has suspended and turned over to Liberia National Police, a custom agent who has duped his client while another is still on the run for alleged criminal offenses.

Eastman Wolloh and Richard Teah, both custom agents in Liberia have been linked to stealing, cheating, intentionally duping, robbing and defrauding government of needed revenue. Both are believed to be in their late 30's.

National Custom Brokers Association President Ivan Tumbay, noted that one of the brokers, Richard Teah has been booked following a massive hunt by the association and state security.

He is currently facing charges at the LNP Zone 1, Depot 1 located at the Freeport of Monrovia on multiple charges of cheating his clients and conniving with some individuals at the GN Banks to withdraw a manager check of US$2,200.00.

The check, according to National Customs Authority President, was intended for the Liberian Government Revenue Account, Port Storage Charges as well as Port Handling Fees.

Tumbay told FrontPage Africa Tuesday that Teah has already been indefinitely suspended for admitting to committing the act, in accordance with laws governing the National Customs Brokers Association of Liberia.

"Under our law, once someone is turned over to the police and he has admitted to the police that it is true that he was involved with criminal acts, that person should be suspended immediately until he or she exonerates themselves," Tumbay noted.

He wants the two prosecuted, for what he called; bringing the image of the National Customs Brokers Association of Liberia to public disrepute.

One of the suspects, Eastman, is still on the run and has been declared wanted by National Customs Brokers, LRA and Liberia National Police.

Wolloh was declared wanted for allegedly robbing more than 15 different clients of over US$10,000.00 which the association said it has no record of.

National Custom Brokers President Tumbay told FPA that some of these clients have repaid their amounts on ground that the dubious act carried out by Wolloh was creating a delay to clearing of their goods.

Wolloh's alleged deeds have reportedly raised serious concerns against members of the association from some state bodies, which the Mr. Tumbay believes has created a negative image of the association.

"All efforts applied to get Wolloh had failed and we got information that he was on the run to nearby Guinea. Even the Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman, called me and requested our association to bring this brother forward to get the actual happening. He says perhaps some were not saying the true," Tumbay asserted.

Wolloh is said to be on the run for over three months now, something Tumbay says had undermined the credibility of his leadership.

"This is an entity enacted into law and we cannot sit and allow one person to destroy the entire association. If we don't put measures in place to curtail this, do you how many Brokers would want to do the same?" the National Brokers president opined.

Wolloh has been accused of allegedly cheating, stealing and duping his clients.

According to Mr. Tumbay, communications has already been forwarded to the Liberia Revenue Authority to revoke the License of both Teah and Wolloh until they can exonerate themselves from the crimes.

Tumbay named the situation as the first of its kind for him since assuming office, admonishing the public against doing business with the two accused.