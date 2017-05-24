Liberia: Senate Delays Ombudsman's Confirmation

The office of the Ombudsman has again suffered another setback by the Liberian Senate thereby deferring the debate on the ad-hoc committee. It can be recalled that the plenary of the Liberian Senate setup a five man ad-hoc committee headed by Bomi County Senator, Cllr. Morris Saytumah to create an operational framework for the office of the Ombudsman before confirming those nominated by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to occupy the office of the Ombudsman.

But it seems that, that body is not interested in the work of the committee, because according to our reporter the committee has gone to work and make available its report to the plenary of the Senate on two separates occasion but that august body is yet to place the report on the floor of the plenary for debate and subsequently endorsement or rejection.

The first time this report was placed on the agenda of the plenary of the Liberian Senate, last Tuesday it was postponed to Tuesday, May 23, 2017 for what the plenary called the failure of the committee to circulate its report among various Senators according to the standing rules of the Senate.

The report was again placed on the agenda of the Senate's Tuesday, May 23, 2017 session but was deferred on grounds that and member of the committee in person of Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor is not in the country and that the committee has not yet fully completed its work.

"We have redone the Act that is propose, but one person cannot submit the Act because we want to have the input of all members of the committee, therefore, I would suggest that we be given up to next week," Sen. Saytumah pleaded with the plenary.

However, sources close to the committee have informed this paper that the committee is working particularly on article 12 of the Code of Conduct which talks about the office of the Ombudsman.

Our source said the committee's work would address the administration of the office of the Ombudsman, composition, qualification and appointment of the Ombudsman and delegation of the power of decision making of the office of the Ombudsman among others.