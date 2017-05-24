Liberia: Two Districts Endorse VP Boakai

Citizens of Gbarma and Kongba districts in Gbarpolu County on Saturday, May 20, presented a statement of support for the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

The statement of endorsement was read by the county's former Superintendent, Boima Q. Taweh, and presented to the Vice President by Representative Gerude T. Lamie and Senator Danie F. Natehn.

In the statement, the citizens, comprising students and other youths, tribal leaders, chiefs, women's groups, elders, and officials of the districts, said the decision to support Boakai's candidacy was predicated upon his requisite experience to lead the nation, his immaculate personality, which is an example of decency that he has demonstrated over the years.

The statement also described the Vice President as an agriculture-minded person; and as such, he would encourage Liberians to go back to the soil when he ascends to the nation's highest office.

The citizens later gowned VP Boakai and the Senate Pro Temp Armah Z. Jallah. They also presented a gift to the Vice President which they referred to as the "Insignia - the mantle of the leadership that he is to assume in 2018."

In response to the statement, Boakai thanked the citizens for their commitment in serving the government and the nation over the last 11 years. He called on the leadership of the two districts to join him and work collectively to improve the lives of their people.

"We want to see the lives of our citizens be touched for the better," he said.

The VP then promised the citizens a community radio station and the installation of telephone towers in their district for easy access to communication.

The colorful ceremony, which took place in a large unfinished town hall, brought together hundreds of citizens and residents, traditional mask dancers, the student community of the two districts, as well as government officials.

Other dignitaries and government officials who graced the occasion included Bomi County Superintendent Samuel Brown; Senator George Tengbeh of Lofa County; Gender Minister, Julia Ducan Cassell; Senator Matthew Jaye of River Gee County; Unity Party chairman, Wilmot Paye; Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Henry Youton; Gbarpolu County Superintendent Armah Sarnor; and Gbarma Statutory District Superintendent, Elijah David, among others.

The ceremony was climaxed with the gowning of VP Boakai in Yauqayah Town, where he and his entourage drove to shortly after the program.