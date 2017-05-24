Libya/Egypt: Tripoli Hold Zamalek

Five-time African champions Zamalek were held to a surprise goalless draw by Al Ahli Tripoli in a CAF Champions League Group B encounter in Tunisia last night. The Libyan side have to play their matches in Tunisia because of unrest in their country. Having fallen to a 0-3 defeat at the hands of USM Alger of Algeria in their first match, Al Ahli Tripoli were expected to be easy prey for Zamalek.

But the Libyans fought bravely to hold their fancied opponents, who beat CAPS United 2-0 in their first match in Alexandria, to a goalless draw.

This means Zamalek now have four points from two matches while the Tripoli side have a point from as many matches.

CAPS United will be hoping to get their first points on the board when they host USM Alger at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

In other matches yesterday, Ferrovirario de Beira, who leaked five goals in their first group match 10 days ago, held Sudanese giants Al Hilal to a goalless draw in Beira.

Etoile du Sahel scored a last-minute goal to beat El Merreikh 2-1 in Sudan while record Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt recovered from a goalless draw in their first group match to beat Cotonsport 2-0 in Cameroon yesterday.

Newboys St George of Ethiopia made it two points in two matches after holding Esperance to a draw in Addis Ababa yesterday.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe international Method Mwanjali has been named among the best XI players who plied their trade in the Tanzanian Premiership this season.

The former Warriors captain was included in the Team of the Year released ahead of the end of the campaign.