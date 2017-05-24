Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) informer Delish Nguwaya, who is jointly charged with three others on allegations of extorting about $20 000 from a Chinese national, has written to Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo to intervene in a complaint against the police which he recently filed. Nguwaya wants the minister to set up a team to investigate Chief Superintendent Nyaradzai Majachani and Superintendent Shepherd Tachiona, so that they can be prosecuted for alleged corruption.

"I have approached your esteemed office for assistance in respect of a report I made to the police which to date the police are showing reluctance in attending to," he wrote.

"My rights as enshrined in the Constitution of this land are being violated since I am entitled to the protection of the law."

Nguwaya accused senior police officers at Police General Headquarters of harassing him when he made the complaint and of protecting each other, saying they considered themselves to be above the law.

Nguwaya, through his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange, has since submitted a report to Dr Chombo detailing what transpired and revealing some shady deals involving the senior officers.

"The reason why I have approached your esteemed office for assistance is that I was abused at the highest level of the police and only hope that you will be of assistance as the Constitution says we are all equal before the law," he said.

On Thursday last week, the intelligence organisation and police clashed over corruption investigations after CIO deputy director Kizito Gweshe said police were protecting the rot in their system.

Mr Gweshe said this while testifying in Nguwaya's application for referral of his case to the Constitutional Court.

Addressing the court, Mr Gweshe said Nguwaya approached him offering information on corruption involving members of the CIO and top police officers.

Mr Gweshe was then instructed to arrange a task force comprising the CIO and police meant to cleanse the security forces of corrupt activities, after interviewing Nguwaya.

He said in his statement, Nguwaya implicated Chief Superintendent Majachani and Superintendent Tachiona.

Nguwaya is jointly charged with Zano Vengayi (33), Clever Gadzikwa (36) and Mbereki Mbizo Nyathi, who is a former member of the CIO.

Nguwaya has also alleged that the police planted cocaine in his vehicle as a way of "fixing" him for exposing them.