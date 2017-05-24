Liberia: Rep. Waylee On the Run?

Grand Gedeh County Electoral District 2 Representative Morias Waylee was nowhere to be seen when dozens of young people marched onto the Capitol Building in protest of his alleged raping of a teenager.

Rep. Waylee was recently accused of raping a thirteen year girl, an allegation he has vehemently rejected. During the presence of protesters at the Capitol Building, our reporter said the office of the lawmaker was locked as none of his staffers including him was nowhere to be found. His absence prompted others wondering about his whereabouts, with conjecture that he might have absconded the Building.

During Tuesday protest, the young people headed by child rights advocate, Abraham Keita, petitioned the House of Representatives to prosecute or allow the lawmaker to appear in court to exonerate himself.

Keita said the lawmaker's case is not different from that of former President of the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), Varney Jarsey who is presently behind bars on allegation of rape.

"No one is above the law and as such, the lawmaker should be turned over for prosecution," he said on behalf of the angry young people, and added "rape issues should not be compromised."

"The rights of children and women should not be abused especially by those who are the framer of the laws." A group of women, under the banner 'Concern Women Against Rape and Violence In Liberia,' recently threated to employ every mean possible to ensure that Rep. Waylee is arrested and dragged to court for prosecution over his alleged involvement in raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Grand Gedeh.

This, according to many political and social pundits, is a serious integrity problem that has surfaced few months to elections in which he remains an active participant.

He is the second lawmaker to be embroiled in allegation of rape; though a serious case was not pushed against the first accused. Report said Rep. Waylee is an uncle to the rape victim. His brother, who is the father of the girl, has reportedly wielded all efforts to compel the lawmaker underwrite the victim's medical bill but to no avail.

The rather unwilling cooperation is said to have prompted some family members to secretly release the information to the press. The lawmaker is alleged to have committed the act, when his brother (father of the victim), sent his daughter, name withheld to live with him (the lawmaker) in Monrovia.

Accordingly, it was at which time he allegedly raped the victim. Upon noticing that the victim had gotten impregnated, the report further alleged that the accused ordered the victim to go back to Grand Gedeh where she reportedly gave birth under mysterious circumstances recently at the Tappita Hospital in Nimba. Quoting family sources, the report indicated that the victim underwent operation to enable her give birth.

Meanwhile, Representative Waylee has categorically denied the allegation levied against him, terming it as a mere propaganda designed by people he described as his 'antagonists'.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker indicated that the report is not only false and misleading, but lack any iota of truth, stressing it comes from the belleh of the devil. He called on those linking him to the alleged act of rape to take their complaint to the court for redress and desist soliciting public sentiments.

Representative Waylee further denied knowing the victim, saying as a father of several children, he will never do such evil thing as being alleged. "To be very frank with you, I really don't know that girl and don't know about this allegation. I have been receiving series of calls about this purported information designed by my detractors," he said.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection recently alarmed over growing wave of rape across the country. In a statement, the ministry said it was following reports of rape of a young girl by a lawmaker from Grand Gedeh whom it did not name. The ministry vowed it would do everything to get to the bottom of the case to ensure that justice prevails.