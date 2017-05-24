Zimbabwe: Mark Harrison for Harare City

Englishman Mark Harrison looks set for a return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with the former CAPS United gaffer tipped to take over at struggling Harare City. The Sunshine Boys are understood to have fired Mike Madzivanyika earlier yesterday before conducting interviews with prospective replacements.

Harrison, who flew into the country from Johannesburg yesterday afternoon, is one of the coaches who attended the interviews conducted by the Harare City management.

Ex-Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu also flew in from Bulawayo for the interview.

The Herald has it on good authority that the duo of Harrison and Mafu had been shortlisted together with former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa and Philani "Beefy" Ncube.

Although there has been heightened media speculation linking Pasuwa with the Sunshine Boys job, The Herald can reveal that the four-time championship winning coach was nowhere near the interview room yesterday.

He insists he is still on a sabbatical since leaving his Warriors job at the end of Zimbabwe's 2017 African Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon.

Pasuwa's decision to snub the Sunshine Boys' job could also help end the unease that has rocked the Harare City camp which saw some of the club's supporters physically abuse assistant Philemon Mutyakureva after their defeat to Chapungu at Ascot last Saturday.