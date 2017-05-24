South Africa: Van Der Westhuizen to Ref Sharks-Stormers Derby

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Stormers in Durban (17:15 kick-off).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots AJ Jacobs and Archie Sehlako, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

Egon Seconds will referee the clash between the Bulls and Hurricanes in Pretoria (15:05).

Seconds will be assisted by Quinton Immelman and Jaco Pretorius, with Christie du Preez the TMO.

The Cheetahs' match against the Sunwolves earlier in the day (07:15 SA time) will be refereed by Australia's Will Houston.

Houston will be assisted by three Japanese, Shuhei Kubo and Akihisa Aso as assistants, and Minoru Fuji as TMO.

Sunday's match between the Lions and Southern Kings in Johannesburg (14:30) will be refereed by Jaco Peyper .

Peyper will be assisted by Seconds and Ben Crouse, with Du Preez the TMO.

Despite nine matches with all 18 teams in action, SANZAAR has omitted South African referee Jaco van Heerden and TMO Shaun Veldsman from duty in Round 14.

They pair made headlines for all the wrong reasons in Round 13, angering in particular Blues fans and management after failing to issue a red - or even yellow - card to Stormers centre Shaun Treeby for a swinging arm tackle that knocked Blues flyhalf Piers Francis unconscious at Newlands.

Treeby was subsequently cited by SANZAAR's independent Citing Commissioner after he deemed the incident met the red card threshold, and banned for 3 weeks.

Source: Sport24