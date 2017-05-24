Liberia: Charles Brumskine Support Swells in Montserrado County

Monrovia — The weekend was a busy one for the Liberty Party Political leader Cllr. Charles Brumskine as the LP number one man toured Monrovia to open the party district offices and end the day by gracing the Friends of Brumskine fundraising dinner.

Supporters and sympathizers from three districts (two, twelve and seventeen) in Montserrado County came in their numbers in a show of strength to welcome their political leader.

In Jacob Town Cllr. Brumskine grace a program making Alhaji Mohammed Sesay declaration for district two seats in Montserrado County.

Cllr. Brumskine trumpeted the part stance on reconciliation adding that Liberty Party government.

"It is time to change Liberia for the better, the cornerstone of the Liberty Party is reconciliation," Brumskine added.

Brumskine indicated that the Liberty Party will focus on reconciling the people of Liberia adding that other politicians can go ahead with their divisive politics.

"While other politicians practice divisive politics our campaign will be on our records and what we stand for," Brumskine added.

The LP Political Leader told a gathering of supporters in district seventeen that their decision to galvanize votes will land him at the Executive Mansion.

"District seventeen you have started the march and this march will end at the executive mansion, with your support there is nothing that can stop us from getting there," Brumskine said.

In district twelve, Cllr Brumskine lavished praises on Representative Richardmon Anderson for securing an office for the party in the district.

"Since 2011 Richardmon has been the lone ranger of Liberty Party in Montserrado, but the campaign committee will have me inform you that in the not too distance future, you will have many many siblings in the house, thank you for the district office, it is really appreciative, we look forward to using this office, this a beginning," Brumskine added.

"I just from Jacob town where Alahaji Mohammed Sesay announce himself as a candidate for district two Montserrado County, together we will change this country, LP has stood for reforming this country, let them divide us, for us we want to build a nation," Cllr. Brumskine said.

The LP Chairman Ben Sanvee thanked Representative Anderson for office adding that reaching out and knocking on the doors of voters will enable the party to win the election.

"We look forward to working with you, we are encouraging all of our others lawmakers and aspirants, we need to get away with plenty of the friends and get in the Liberty Party, I want to see everybody in their green and white, we will only win this election when we start knocking on doors of every voters," Sanvee said.

Rep Anderson said that he will be all out to canvass for his part adding that he will go beyond his district.

"I come to let you know that I'm going out of the box to go all out to canvass for the success of Liberty Party, I have the honor to present the key of district number 12 Liberty Party offices," Anderson said.

Cllr. Brumskine ended the day with a fund raising dinner organized by the friends of Brumskine in order to raised funds in support of the LP political Leader bid for the presidency.

FOB date back more than a decade ago, a group of Liberians feeling depressed over the poor governance structure of the nation decided to find an alternative to take over the helm of power through democratic means.

This was not an easy task, yet they finally brought forth a true Liberian, Cllr. Charles Brumskine, a man with a heart for the people. Weeks later, the group would be known as the Friends of Brumskine (FOB).

With will and determination and against all odds, and representing all spectrum of the Liberian society ranging from slum dwellers, Yanna Boys to meager income earners, FOB posed a serious challenge to the power that be. It was like there were only two groups during those years recall Munah Tarpeh: "You were either a member of the FOB or the other side."

The FOB endured threats, beatings, imprisonments and clashes with the ATU and other state security units.

Siafa Kpoto, Moivee Dennis, Fatu Kamara and others, including Reverend Victoria Porte felt the wrath of imprisonment. Yet still, and in defense of a cause to set the captives free they continued to the end.

On the political front, the FOB marriage with the Liberian Unification Party was short-lived as some members of that party were used as instruments to kill the vision of rebuilding, reconciling and re-engineering Liberia.

In spite of all the political and legal hurdles with the LUP, the FOB became more determined to move ahead in the democratization process.