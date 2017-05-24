Gambia: Niamina Communities Hail Access to Justice Project

The people of Mamud Fana village in Niamina East District, Central River Region, South, have applauded the just ended European Union-funded Access to Justice and Legal Education Project.

In a recent interview with the Daily Observer, shortly after the official opening ceremony of a ten-day civic education campaign in the district, one Mam Haddy Ceesay from Pateh Sam village, acknowledged the impact of the just ended project on women of the area, saying she and her colleagues earlier had little or no knowledge regarding their civic duties and rights.

"But the project taught us on how to take care of our families, the issue of inheritance, democracy and we were also sensitised through drama plays on inheritance among a host others,".

She promised to share the knowledge gained during the campaign with her colleagues, who were not opportune to attend the session.

Another beneficiary, Penda Mbye from Mbayen village promised to make best use of the knowledge gain so as to help them in bringing about unity within household and community level as well.

Kani Ceesay from Mamud Fana village also shared her impression with the campaign, reminding her colleagues that democracy does not mean people should say whatever they like or do whatever they want.

For her, people in the area really appreciate the initiative and went on to thank the main implementers of the project namely: National Council for Civic Education, Female Lawyers Association The Gambia, NALA and ADRS.

Sheriffo Sabally, Alkalo Ngawara village, Ndey Ceesay and Sohna Njie all from Kerr Biran village hailed the organsers of the project for equipping them with the requisite information regarding civic duties, democracy, inheritance, early marriage, violence against women and other areas of concerns.