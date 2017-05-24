Nigeria: Kumuyi Blames Increasing Suicide On Economic Hardship

The General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi has attributed the increasing rate suicide in the country to economic hardship being experienced by a vast majority of Nigerians.

He stated this on the sidelines of a one-day crusade at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State with the theme: "Absolute Triumph."

However, the Ogun State Overseer of the Church, Pastor Edison Daminabo yesterday said the Federal Government could not win the war against corruption with only laws and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but by God's intervention.

He said except God arrests the corrupt leaders and change them for good, corruption would continue to thrive in the country, stressing that those who engage in corrupt practices needed a "spiritual rebirth, which would prompt their genuine repentance."

He pointed out that Christians needed to bring God back to Africa, particularly Nigeria since the people have neglected God for too long, adding, "that is why it seems like we are not winning the war against corruption because we cannot fight it with only laws and the EFCC. We need something more than that. We need prayers and we need God to arrest the minds of the corrupt leaders."

Daminabo spoke at a press conference on the crusade scheduled for Friday, May 26 at the Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu-Ode where no fewer than 500,000 participants are being expected.

The cleric noted that despite the Federal Government efforts in fighting corruption, it still thrives and advised the government to deploy the spiritual dimension in the fight as the efforts of the EFCC and the courts alone were not enough to tackle the menace.

"We cannot fight corruption with the EFCC and the laws alone. There must be spiritual dimension to the fight. It is only God that can change the hearts of people to turn away from corruption," he stated.

Daminabo added that it may be impossible for genuine Christians to participate in politics except by divine intervention, "because politics in Nigeria and Africa is a do or die affairs, where winner takes all."

The cleric stressed that the country was going through difficult times and nothing was working, insisting that no one can help the country expect God.

He noted that the hopelessness had led to increase in suicide rate, arguing that it was only through divine intervention that Nigerians could triumph over diseases, poverty, sin, financial bondage and failure.