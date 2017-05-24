24 May 2017

Malawi: Blunt Bullets Target Kangunje

Nyasa Big Bullets have set their eyes on former Civo United striker Nelson Kangunje who terminated his two years contract at Mozambican Mocambola outfit Costo do Sol.

Kangunje terminated his two year contract barely four months into his deal over disagreement on terms.

His manager Jimmy Linje confirmed holding talks with Bullets which he described as fruitful. Bullets general secretary Albert Chigoga hinted on the possibility of signing the player but fell short of divulging more details on the deal.

The call to turn to Kangunje who is a proven scorer will help Bullets to beef up their blunt striking force having gone 360 minutes without scoring a goal in the Super League with a goalless draw against Chitipa United and a 1-0 loss to Moyale Barracks and 1-0 loss to Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 first leg quarterfinal match at Bingu National Stadium.

Bullets expatriate coach Nsazwirwimo Ramadan has described the blunt striking force as problem which would be solved. Kangunje would join Muhammad Sulumba, Mussa Manyenje Diversion Mlozi , Brighton Munthali and Dave Banda for competitions.

