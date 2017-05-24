24 May 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Is Eskom Destroying Key Documents?

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Natasha Mazzone MP

The DA has it on good authority that Eskom is currently in the process of destroying key documents and correspondence relating to the Molefe fiasco.

Does Eskom, and possibly the Board, have something to hide?

Lynne Brown, as the Minister of Public Enterprises, must investigate and confirm if this is the case, and if it is, must ensure that no further documents are destroyed.

This information combined with the series of revelations over the last week only strengthen the DA's call for an urgent and full-scale Parliamentary inquiry into what is actually going on at Eskom.

The sooner this inquiry begins, the better. Not only for restoring Eskom but in the greater public interest.

Natasha Mazzone MP

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises

South Africa

Revenue Service Investigating Zuma's Nkandla Fringe Benefit Tax

The Democratic Alliance wants the South African Revenue Service to speed up its investigation in President Jacob Zuma's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.