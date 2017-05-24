Nigeria: Regent School Sets to Improve Leadership Deficiency

Abuja — The Regent School, Abuja has said that it has put in place, modalities that will help in solving the country's leadership problems, by producing all-rounded students.

The Deputy Principal Administration, Regent Secondary School, Ms. Ishaya Audu who made this known recently while briefing journalists on its Leadership Course, said being a member of the Association of International Schools in Africa (AISA) and Council of British International Schools (COBIS), it will not only equal the excellence of the established brand, but will exceed it as a befitting climax to a sublime educational experience.

She added that the Regent College leadership is designed to foster leadership and maturity in its students.

"Our programmes are designed at producing students who will solve Nigeria's leadership problems. The students will be immersed into a leadership at the very beginning of their studies through a meticulously planned induction and orientation programme," she said.

Earlier, Prof. George Hickman, Principal, Regent Secondary School, said the college would take-off in September this year, in response to pressure from parents and the community-at-large.

He said many students who travelled abroad for foundation year and A-Levels, were still quite young, and struggle with being away from home, adding that the number of parents who were looking for more viable options was much higher than it was even two or three years ago.

"The global financial situation has affected some families, and it would be more economical to keep their children at home for another year or two. We are confident that we can provide an overall educational experience at the Regent Sixth Form College which is comprehensive, inclusive and of a standard as good as many others in the UK or elsewhere.

"Excellence in everything we do, is our mantra here in the Regent family of schools, and we intend to carry over that standard to the sixth form college," he said.

A Consultant to the school, Bolanle Sulaimon, said many students were still very young at the time they finished secondary school, adding that the forthcoming college is designed to prepare young secondary school leavers and make them ready for university education.

According to her, "the college has established affiliation with over 20 universities of repute in the UK and across the globe. The lecturers from these universities will come and teach the students so that they have an idea of what to expect in the university.The sixth form covers two categories; foundation which leads to top UK universities and A-levels which are in two categories; one year and two years for much younger students who want to study Medicine and Dentistry."