Once more, United States health officials are reporting that a contagious bacterial infection might have been the cause of at least some cases in a mysterious outbreak in Liberia.

The outbreak was later thought to be Ebola, the deadly disease that struck Liberia and took caused the death of thousands of citizens. It was later ruled out by Health Ministry officials based on evidences from initial testing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested samples from four of the deceased people and found the bacteria, called Neisseria meningitidis (ye-SEER-ee-ah men-in-JIT-id-iss). The bacteria is to blame for a "meningitis belt" in sub-Saharan Africa that passes close to Liberia.

However, the CDC statement did not specify whether the Liberians had developed meningitis, which infects the brain and spinal cord, or a blood infection. But it is said that both can be fatal, and death can occur in only a few hours. The bacteria can cause the kind of mental confusion seen in patients in the Liberia outbreak. Most of the cases were linked to an April 22 funeral in the coastal town of Greenville in Sinoe County.