Protesters from the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort, Johannesburg petrol bombed a metro bus on Wednesday afternoon injuring four people, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said, "Protesters are complaining that newly built flats are not allocated to them".

Minnaar said the protesters had barricaded Albertina Sisulu, Wilger Road and Cruiser Road.

He said more officers have been deployed to the scene.

Source: News24