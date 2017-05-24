South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Urges Voters in Nquthu Local Municipality to Vote

press release

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, honourable Des van Rooyen, urged the registered voters in Nquthu to go out in numbers to vote in the by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 24 May 2017. Minister who is also the chairperson of the IMC on elections, urged the registered voters in Nquthu not to be complacent, "you should exercise your democratic right to vote the leadership of their choice". The by-elections follows the failure of Nquthu to constitute itself after the 2016 Local government elections and the decision by the Provincial government to dissolve the municipality.

The importance of local government and voting is in sharp focus as the by-election in Nquthu is taking place on Wednesday, 24 May 2017. Now the responsibility has shifted to all registered voters in Nquthu as they are expected to play their part in strengthening South Africa's democracy by voting.

The above confirms that Local Government is an important sphere in South Africa as it is the one closest to the people and is responsible for providing basic services to communities in their respective areas. The importance and role of local government stems from the right of communities to have equal access to services provided by Municipalities, which is where the quality of life is being determined. This and many other reasons makes the by-elections in Nquthu very important.

In a democracy like ours, the will of the people is the basis of the authority of government and this will is expressed in periodic and genuine elections - hence all registered voters are urged to out in their numbers to cast their ballots and thus return Nquthu Local Municipality to normalcy.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance