Gambia/Mali: Chan Team Coach Announces Squad for Bissau Test, Mali Encounter

The Gambia CHAN Team Head Coach Alagie Sarr, has called up 26 local-based players to commence training ahead of planned friendly matches against near neighbours Guinea-Bissau.

The friendly matches, planned for early July, are part of preparations for the upcoming CHAN 2018 First Round double-legged encounter against Mali. The first leg at home is set for 15th July 2017 with the away leg taking place one week later. The winner of the tie will proceed to the final qualification round against either Mauritania or Liberia in August for a place in the finals to be hosted by Kenya. The tournament is reserved solely for players who are playing in their respective domestic leagues.

The Local Scorpions took on the Morocco U-20 Olympic Team in a double-header in Banjul in March, with a 1-1 draw being followed by a pulsating encounter that resulted in a 3-2 win for Gambia's CHAN team.

As the league season comes to a dramatic climax, the first stage of training will commence on the 29th of May at the Independence Stadium for two weeks before taking a recess and resuming on the 28th of June when the team will go for camping.

CHAN Scorpions 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Alagie NYABALLY, Ebrima JARJU (Real de Banjul), Musa JATTA (Brikama United), Baboucarr CEESAY (Armed Forces)

Defenders: Saikou MANSALLY, Mbye FAYE, Salifu KRUBALLY (Real de Banjul), John BASS (Brikama United), Mass MANGA (Hawks FC), Matarr CEESAY, Lamin CONTEH (Ports Authority FC)

Midfielders: Gregory SAMBOU, Abdou NJIE, Alagie SARR (Ports Authority FC), Matarr CEESAY (Armed Forces), Lamin CHARTY, Musa YAFFA (Hawks FC), Sulayman SAHO, Sainey SAMBOU (Brikama United), Bully DRAMMEH (Real de Banjul)

Forwards: Yahya NDONG (Gamtel), Mustapha DRAMMEH (Bombada), Adama JAMMEH (Gambia Armed Forces), Ousman SILLAH (Wallidan), Pa Omar JOBE, Yankuba JARJU (Real de Banjul)

Source: GFF