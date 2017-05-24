Gambia: Welcome Information Minister Jawo

Leadership is all about effecting change in the lives and welfare of the subjects, which, only tenable by getting to know their concerns, interest and state of affairs, through interaction and other acceptable human virtues of caring for one another at all time, regardless of our status in life.

Such is said to be the rationale behind most of new leaders, including presidents, ministers, community and other consensus leadership positions holders, embarking on familiarisation or sightseeing tours with the objectives of according them the opportunity to have first-hand information and knowledge about their assignment and chart the way forward.

The minister of Information, Communication and Infrastructure- Demba Ali Jawo's ongoing familiarisation tour of institutions and facilities under his purview, right fall under such traditional wisdom practice and continue to be exercised by thousands of leaders in various responsible national assignments across the globe.

Minister Jawo, being at the core of press freedom over decades, coupled with his verse experience as practicing pen pusher at both domestic and international level, seems to have known and deeply aware of the task ahead of him, hence bringing on board both state own and private media houses, institutions and facilities in the country for visit.

The Daily Observer Company, publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper, The Gambia Press Union, Gambia Radio and Television Services among others were among some of the places he visited. Brainstorming sessions were held on pertinent issues affecting development of the media in the country and beyond.

The tour takes note of the new democratic dispensation of the country; the hopes and aspirations of the new leadership and citizenry in the world of media for getting the country where it ought to be, as far as promotion and protection of ideals of democratic values, good-governance, rule of law and respect for human rights are concerned.

The role of media as fourth organ or estate of government in democratic societies like The Gambia, has become even more pronounced and vibrant than before. Thanks to its watch dogging role by championing the cause of humanity through various platforms, such as the famous social media and mainstream media including radio and television among other audio devices meant to make communication more flexible and cost effective.

This and many others were some of the driving forces behind the new government's appreciation and acknowledgment of media as equal partners towards achieving sustainable development programmes of the country, hence leadership's resounding assurance for press freedom, through provision of conducive environment to that effect.