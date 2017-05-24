Gambia: GRTS Threatens to Withdraw From Nisa Tourney If...

The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) have threatened to withdraw from the ongoing National Inter-departmental Sports Association (NISA) organized football competition, if NISA refuses to reverse their stance on the matter involving the national broadcaster and Gambia Armed Forces.

This comes in the wake of the game the national broadcaster was supposed to play against the Armed Forces NISA Team on Saturday, 13th May 2017 at the Sere-Kunda West grounds.

As gathered by Observer Sports, It happened that the Armed Forces team refused to agree to the 35 minutes allocated for either half of such games by the match commissioner and/or the referee.

Their insistence was that they were going to only play if the match in question was to last for 45 minutes per half, which has never been the case for the NISA games.

They (Armed Forces) resorted to walking out off the pitch to the pavilions when their wish was not granted, forcing GRTS to keep their cool and wait for any eventual decision.

"It is our conviction that in the event of an incident like that, the armed forces team which had marched out on their own accord, should have been punished by NISA in a manner that commensurate their action. However, rather than doing so, we were asked moments later to play the already delayed game; something we also refused to accept. To our utter dismay, NISA went ahead to dish out punishment to both GRTS and Armed forces by deciding to nullify both sides' points, as opposed to taking disciplinary action against the team that refused to play by the NISA rule book," Famara Fofana, Secretary General of GRTS Sports Committee told Observer Sports.

He added, "Consequently, we are left with no choice but to withdraw from the competition if NISA refuses to reverse their stance on the matter. In fact, this ugly episode has compelled our own Sulayman Badgie (Uncle Saul) to tender his resignation as NISA's Public Relations Office."

GRTS hereby indicate its determination to ensure that justice is served so as to prevent a re-occurrence of an action that is very much at odds with the spirit and letter of the NISA tournament.