Gambia: Lotto Gaming Gambia Pays Over D3 Million to Lucky Winners

Lotto Gaming Gambia Limited LGG, one of the fastest growing jackpot companies in the country, recently paid a sum of three million, six-hundred thousand dalasi D3,600, 000 to its lucky customers within 59 days of its re-opening in the country.

This was disclosed by the senior marketing manager of LGG during a recent presentation of jackpot of one hundred and fifty thousands, D150, 000.00 to three of lucky winners.

The presentation, which attracted various youths, staff and management of the company among others, was held at its head office at Westfield.

The three winners, Femi Victor, received a sum of fifty thousand dalasi, Mr. Mohammed Touray, a sum of received D50, 000 and one Mr. Matarr Badjie, who went home with a sum of D50, 000 respectively.

Regarding the football betting games, the two winners were, Babucarr Ceesay, who went home with D38,150 and one Mohammed Faal, who received D20,700 respectively.

With a current staff of more than three hundred youths, Lotto Gaming Gambia Limited within a short space of time, has established branches all over the country.

Speaking at the presentation, the senior marketing manager of Lotto Gaming Gambia Limited, Aunty Mbinko Jammeh, hailed the coalition led-government for re-opening of all gaming companies in The Gambia particularly their own.

According to her, their objective was to compliment government's effort in creating job opportunities for youths, thereby addressing poverty and youth unemployment in this country.

According to her, in just 59 days since its reopening, the company has paid D3,600,000 to their lucky winners including these three winners and for the betting , LGG has paid D309,000 to their lucky winners, something she described as a milestone achievement not only for the company, but the nation at large.

For his part, Modou L. Dibba, a representative of The Gambia government, also hailed the Management of LGG for these bold initiatives, which they said was here to compliment government's development agendas.

However, with the coming of this company, Dibba expressed optimism that it will significantly reduce youths unemployment rate as well as help them better to contribute to national development.

Kabir Secka, LGG strategist and Alagie Sallah, both praised the company for creating a conducive business environment for business.